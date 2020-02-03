All Posts Industrial Headlines Industrial News IndustrySelect News Marketing by Industry Marketing/Sales Resources State Data

How to Respond When Your Prospect Says "I Need to Think it Over" Posted by IndustrySelect







If you're a salesperson - no matter how good you are - you've heard a client say some variation of that question before. Dealing with prospects who need to "think it over" can be frustrating, but it doesn't have to mean a lost sale if you handle it correctly.







You can overcome this hurdle next time it pops up during your sales pitch by reinventing how you approach this vague response. "Uh...yeah, that all sounds good. Can I just have some time to think it over?"If you're a salesperson - no matter how good you are - you've heard a client say some variation of that question before. Dealing with prospects who need to "think it over" can be frustrating, but it doesn't have to mean a lost sale if you handle it correctly.You can overcome this hurdle next time it pops up during your sales pitch by reinventing how you approach this vague response.

Top 9 U.S. Oil and Gas Machinery Manufacturers Posted by IndustrySelect







For salespeople and marketers, keeping track of the market at large can be tricky, but understanding some of the largest companies and their values can aid you in taking the right sales approach. The oil and gas field machinery manufacturing market, like many manufacturing markets today, is in a consistent state of fluctuation.For salespeople and marketers, keeping track of the market at large can be tricky, but understanding some of the largest companies and their values can aid you in taking the right sales approach.

Three Trends Impacting Oil & Gas Machinery Manufacturers Posted by IndustrySelect







Anticipating how U.S. manufacturing industries will evolve in the coming years is often challenging, and the oil and gas field machinery manufacturing industry is no exception. For salespeople and marketers, understanding the trends that will define the industry in 2020 is important, and precisely what we're covering today. Read on to discover three trends that will dominate oil and gas machinery manufacturers in the coming year(s).

New U.S. Manufacturing Plants Announced in January Posted by IndustrySelect







Throughout 2019, MNI reported on a number of new plants and expansions, growing industries and top states. The start of 2020 is looking hopeful, with a number of new manufacturing enterprises announced over the month. This article will take a closer look at the new U.S. manufacturing plants announced in January. According to MNI's database of 400,000 U.S. manufacturers, nearly 5% of the nation's industrial firms have reported either sales or employment growth to us.Throughout 2019, MNI reported on a number of new plants and expansions, growing industries and top states. The start of 2020 is looking hopeful, with a number of new manufacturing enterprises announced over the month. This article will take a closer look at the new U.S. manufacturing plants announced in January.

Selling to U.S. Conveyor Manufacturers? Three Things to Know Posted by IndustrySelect







If you're interested in capitalizing on that growth, here are three things you need to know about the conveying equipment industry in the U.S. While U.S. manufacturing, in general, has slumped to a 10-year low, the conveying equipment industry is currently experiencing a CAGR of 4.6% and is predicted to value over $7 billion by 2026. Data from MNI indicates an employment increase of 4.41% year-over-year in the US conveying equipment industry.If you're interested in capitalizing on that growth, here are three things you need to know about the conveying equipment industry in the U.S.

U.S. Manufacturers Seek Staffing Help as 500,000 Jobs Go Unfilled Posted by IndustrySelect







This doesn't mean, however, that U.S. manufacturers overall are not looking to hire.







In fact, a separate report issued by the Department of Labor finds there are nearly a half million unfilled manufacturing jobs in the U.S.



The latest findings on U.S. manufacturing labor represented a mixed bag for the nation's industrial sector. According to the most recent jobs report, the U.S. shed 20,000 jobs in December, and overall the U.S. manufacturing sector added just 46,000 jobs in 2019, compared to a record 264,000 jobs the nation gained in 2018.This doesn't mean, however, that U.S. manufacturers overall are not looking to hire.In fact, a separate report issued by the Department of Labor finds there are nearly a half million unfilled manufacturing jobs in the U.S.

7 Tips for Overcoming Price Objections in B2B Sales Posted by IndustrySelect







Fortunately, there are several proven ways for salespeople and marketers to close deals - even with reluctant clients.







Read on to learn our favorite ways of overcoming objections from B2B clients when it comes to price. Ask any B2B salesperson or marketer what the hardest part of selling a product or service is, and there's a good chance they'll answer, "clients who don't want to pay for it." There are few more frustrating responses than "Well, I really appreciate your time and what you're trying to do, but I'm having trouble justifying the price."Fortunately, there are several proven ways for salespeople and marketers to close deals - even with reluctant clients.Read on to learn our favorite ways of overcoming objections from B2B clients when it comes to price.

Top U.S. Conveyor Manufacturers to Watch in 2020 Posted by IndustrySelect







Globally, the industry is expected to eclipse a market value of $60 billion by 2025, putting the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 3.5%. The market is currently dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which will hold around 35% of the total market share by 2025.







To gain a greater understanding of the industry, this article will cover the seven largest U.S. conveying equipment manufacturers, based on data collected by MNI. The conveying equipment industry is experiencing exponential growth.Globally, the industry is expected to eclipse a market value of $60 billion by 2025, putting the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 3.5%. The market is currently dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which will hold around 35% of the total market share by 2025.To gain a greater understanding of the industry, this article will cover the seven largest U.S. conveying equipment manufacturers, based on data collected by MNI.

Top 9 Industrial Machinery Manufacturers in the U.S. Posted by IndustrySelect







Around 20,000 industrial machine manufacturers in the U.S. across different industries pull in combined revenue of $350 billion, according to MNI, compiler of the industrial data that powers IndustrySelect.







This article will take a look at the largest industrial machinery manufacturers in the U.S., based on MNI data.



The U.S. has historically housed a robust industrial machine manufacturing industry, and that hasn't changed heading into 2020. While the Asia-Pacific region holds around 48% of the current industrial machine manufacturing market, the U.S. boasts another 20%, marking it as a standout - even when butted up against superpowers such as China.Around 20,000 industrial machine manufacturers in the U.S. across different industries pull in combined revenue of $350 billion, according to MNI, compiler of the industrial data that powers IndustrySelect.This article will take a look at the largest industrial machinery manufacturers in the U.S., based on MNI data.

4 Key Trends in the U.S. Industrial Machinery Industry Posted by IndustrySelect







Since the advent of its industrial revolution in the 1820s, the U.S. has been a mainstay in the industrial machinery manufacturing market. From Douglas T. Ross's invention of Computer-Aided Design (CAD) in 1953 to the introduction of ABB and KUKA-made industrial robots in 1973 and beyond, the U.S. has been a pillar of innovation. In this article, we'll examine the trends that will define the industrial machinery manufacturing industry in 2020.

Get More Customers in 2020 With These Five B2B Sales Strategies Posted by IndustrySelect







If you want to outpace the competition, you'll need to be on the cutting edge of the market. Here are five B2B sales strategies that can help you get more customers in 2020. As 2019 ends and 2020 begins, it's a busy time for salespeople and marketers targeting manufacturers. The October-December rush inspired by Manufacturing Day is winding down, and professionals are designing and improving new sales techniques for the next major sales cycle.If you want to outpace the competition, you'll need to be on the cutting edge of the market. Here are five B2B sales strategies that can help you get more customers in 2020.

IndustrySelect's Top Manufacturing B2B Sales & Marketing Stories of 2019 Posted by IndustrySelect







The IndustrySelect blog covered a lot of ground in its first year but some stories stood out from the crowd. Today, we're going to take a look at some of the most compelling stories of 2019. 2019 was whirlwind year for U.S. manufacturing companies and the B2B sales and marketing professionals that do business with them. IndustrySelect's blog has aimed to bring special insight and the latest news to those sales, marketing and business development professionals who sell to U.S. manufacturing companies.The IndustrySelect blog covered a lot of ground in its first year but some stories stood out from the crowd. Today, we're going to take a look at some of the most compelling stories of 2019.

Introducing IndustrySelect Plus: A Budget-Friendly Alternative for B2B Sales Leads Posted by IndustrySelect MNI is pleased to announce the launch of IndustrySelect Plus, a budget-friendly version of its database subscription that provides a fourth tier of access to IndustrySelect's high-quality industrial sales leads.

New U.S. Manufacturing Plants Announced in December Posted by IndustrySelect







Most recently, we've reported some promising growth among packaging equipment manufacturers, while recent data shows U.S. manufacturing output and industrial employment both rebounded last month.







Meanwhile, manufacturers in the U.S. continue to break ground on new facilities and announce expansions.







This article will provide a roundup of the new U.S. manufacturing plants announced in December. According to IndustrySelect's database of 400,000 U.S. manufacturers, 4.7% of the nation's manufacturing companies have reported either sales or employment growth to us over the past year.Most recently, we've reported some promising growth among packaging equipment manufacturers, while recent data shows U.S. manufacturing output and industrial employment both rebounded last month.Meanwhile, manufacturers in the U.S. continue to break ground on new facilities and announce expansions.This article will provide a roundup of the new U.S. manufacturing plants announced in December.

Top 10 Manufacturing Companies in New York Posted by IndustrySelect For those looking to do business with New York manufacturers, it helps to have a thorough understanding of the state's manufacturing climate. Today we're focusing on some key statistics on New York's manufacturing sector and providing a look at the state's top companies.

Top Manufacturing Twitter Accounts to Follow Posted by IndustrySelect Twitter is a rich resource for those looking to connect and build relationships with U.S. manufacturing companies. Today, we're covering some top manufacturing Twitter accounts worth following for sales, marketing and business development professionals targeting prospects in manufacturing.

Top Packaging Machinery Companies in the U.S. Posted by IndustrySelect







The industry is expected to see strong growth in the coming years, with a predicted CAGR of 4.1% for 2019-2024. During 2019, the U.S. packaging industry has generated $10 billion in revenue.







The global packaging market mirrors the U.S. packaging market's strong performance and is expected to reach a value of $1 trillion by 2020. The U.S. packaging industry is expanding rapidly, experiencing a 5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2014-2019.The industry is expected to see strong growth in the coming years, with a predicted CAGR of 4.1% for 2019-2024. During 2019, the U.S. packaging industry has generated $10 billion in revenue.The global packaging market mirrors the U.S. packaging market's strong performance and is expected to reach a value of $1 trillion by 2020.

7 Key Insights on Oklahoma Manufacturing Posted by IndustrySelect







Today we're focusing on Oklahoma's vibrant manufacturing sector, sharing some fascinating statistics we've compiled based on data provided to us by the state's industrial companies. Knowing your market is an indispensable part of discovering and nurturing new sales prospects in manufacturing. For those looking to do business with Oklahoma manufacturers, IndustrySelect's database of 400,000 U.S. manufacturers is a top resource for both developing and researching sales leads in the manufacturing sector.Today we're focusing on Oklahoma's vibrant manufacturing sector, sharing some fascinating statistics we've compiled based on data provided to us by the state's industrial companies.

21 Up-and-Coming U.S. Manufacturing Companies You Should Know About Posted by IndustrySelect For those looking to do business with U.S. manufacturing companies, it helps to get a handle on this dynamic and ever-changing sector by knowing its key players and latest trends. Today we're going to take a look at some notable new plants and expansions in recent months, encompassing twenty-one manufacturing companies and five states.

5 Crucial Tips for Selling to Multiple Decision-Makers Posted by IndustrySelect







Here's the bottom line: selling B2B products and services - in any market - is more challenging than ever before. The manufacturing industry is no exception.







Today, we'll be covering how salespeople and marketers in the manufacturing industry can effectively handle buying groups with multiple decision-makers. In 2013, the average number of decision-makers in any given buying group was 5.4. In 2017, that number increased to 6.8. Today, many buying groups feature as many as ten players.Here's the bottom line: selling B2B products and services - in any market - is more challenging than ever before. The manufacturing industry is no exception.Today, we'll be covering how salespeople and marketers in the manufacturing industry can effectively handle buying groups with multiple decision-makers.

Global Energy Industry Business Database Now Available Posted by IndustrySelect







This comprehensive database, acquired from Midwest Publishing Company in September, provides vital information on 100,000 locations and more than 500,000 executive decision makers in the energy industry.











MNI is pleased to announce that pre-orders for its Global Energy Industry Business Database are now available to both IndustrySelect subscribers and new users at a 30% discount.This comprehensive database, acquired from Midwest Publishing Company in September, provides vital information on 100,000 locations and more than 500,000 executive decision makers in the energy industry.

Top Machine Tool Manufacturers in the U.S. Posted by IndustrySelect







This article covers the nine fastest-growing machine tool manufacturers in the U.S. so that you can stay ahead of the curve. Salespeople and marketers in the manufacturing industry need to understand the ins and outs of specific markets fully to be successful.This article covers the nine fastest-growing machine tool manufacturers in the U.S. so that you can stay ahead of the curve.

7 Things to Know About Massachusetts Manufacturers Posted by IndustrySelect







Today we'e bringing you the latest data on Massachusetts manufacturers and sharing some essential insights provided to us by the state's industrial companies. Researching your market is a vital facet of discovering and nurturing new prospects. For those looking to do business with Massachusetts manufacturers, IndustrySelect's database of 400,000 U.S. manufacturers is your go-to resource help understand the specific challenges and opportunities contained within a given segment and to develop leads.Today we'e bringing you the latest data on Massachusetts manufacturers and sharing some essential insights provided to us by the state's industrial companies.

Perfecting the Pitch (Part Three): 5 Pro Tips for Closing the Deal Posted by IndustrySelect







In our first two parts, we went over how to tell if a pitch isn't working and how to write a sales pitch that will convert prospects into clients.







Today, we'll be laying out our best tips and tricks for how you can close deals. This guide will cover five essential elements of any closing that you can use to secure lucrative contracts with high-profile manufacturers. Welcome to Part Three of our "Perfect the Pitch" series, where we cover how to craft the perfect sales pitch from start to finish.In our first two parts, we went over how to tell if a pitch isn't working and how to write a sales pitch that will convert prospects into clients.Today, we'll be laying out our best tips and tricks for how you can close deals. This guide will cover five essential elements of any closing that you can use to secure lucrative contracts with high-profile manufacturers.

3 Things to Know About the Machine Tool Industry Posted by IndustrySelect







The 2008 Great Recession crippled the growth of many U.S. manufacturers, leaving them stagnant. In 2009, when the effects of the recession were felt globally, its impact on the manufacturing market was even more significant.







However, manufacturers resumed historical growth as the recession tapered off. Today, most manufacturers have recovered, and many are more successful than ever before. Manufacturing markets - and the companies that comprise them - are in an interesting position right now.The 2008 Great Recession crippled the growth of many U.S. manufacturers, leaving them stagnant. In 2009, when the effects of the recession were felt globally, its impact on the manufacturing market was even more significant.However, manufacturers resumed historical growth as the recession tapered off. Today, most manufacturers have recovered, and many are more successful than ever before.

7 Key Facts on Missouri Industry Posted by IndustrySelect







For those looking to do business with Missouri manufacturers, IndustrySelect's database of 400,000 U.S. manufacturers contains a wealth of data to help users understand their market and zero in on a list of prospects.







Today we're bringing you the latest data on Missouri's industrial sector and sharing some essential insights provided to us by the state's companies.







Here are seven things salespeople should know about Missouri industry right now: Researching your market is one of the most important steps you can take as a sales and marketing professional.For those looking to do business with Missouri manufacturers, IndustrySelect's database of 400,000 U.S. manufacturers contains a wealth of data to help users understand their market and zero in on a list of prospects.Today we're bringing you the latest data on Missouri's industrial sector and sharing some essential insights provided to us by the state's companies.Here are seven things salespeople should know about Missouri industry right now:

Perfecting the Pitch (Part Two): 6 Things Every Sales Pitch Needs Posted by IndustrySelect







Today, we're going to be taking this series one step further by covering how you can write a sales pitch that will convert prospects into clients.







We'll be covering six vital elements every successful sales pitch targeted towards manufacturers needs to account for.



In the first part of our "Perfect the Pitch" series, we covered how salespeople and marketers in the manufacturing industry can identify when a pitch isn't working. We gave you some tips for understanding what manufacturers are looking for in a pitch and the best times to pitch to manufacturers.Today, we're going to be taking this series one step further by covering how you can write a sales pitch that will convert prospects into clients.We'll be covering six vital elements every successful sales pitch targeted towards manufacturers needs to account for.

Top 9 Industrial Furnace & Oven Manufacturers in the US Posted by IndustrySelect







Today, we'll be covering the fastest-growing industrial furnace and oven manufacturers in the U.S. so you'll be informed about which companies are outpacing their competition.



A variety of factors are contributing to the slow growth of the industrial furnace and oven industry. However, the industry seems to have stabilized, and further declines are not currently predicted.Today, we'll be covering the fastest-growing industrial furnace and oven manufacturers in the U.S. so you'll be informed about which companies are outpacing their competition.

Perfecting the Sales Pitch (Part One): Is Your Sales Pitch Working? Posted by IndustrySelect







However, developing a great sales pitch isn't always easy - particularly for salespeople in the manufacturing market.







In Part One of our "Perfecting the Pitch" series, we'll be covering how to know if your pitch isn't working - and the first steps you should take when going back to the drawing board. For salespeople, the perfect sales pitch is the holy grail. It may not exist, but it's certainly worth searching for. The right pitch can drastically increase a salesperson's success rate.However, developing a great sales pitch isn't always easy - particularly for salespeople in the manufacturing market.In Part One of our "Perfecting the Pitch" series, we'll be covering how to know if your pitch isn't working - and the first steps you should take when going back to the drawing board.

3 Things to Know About the U.S. Industrial Oven & Furnace Industry Posted by IndustrySelect



For salespeople and marketers, staying ahead of the curve is important. This article by IndustrySelect covers the ins and outs of the industrial furnace and oven market so that you can outpace the competition.